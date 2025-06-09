QVS U19 shows class after quarter-final win

[Photo: FSSRL]

Members of Queen Victoria School’s under-19 side were the last to leave Saint Marcellin Primary School Grounds in Suva yesterday, following the elimination rounds of the Southern Eastern Zone in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

The players took the initiative to remain behind after the matches, helping to clean up and pick rubbish around the grounds and school compound before heading back.

On the field, Queen Victoria School ended Namosi Secondary School’s campaign with an 18–10 win in their quarterfinal clash, securing a place in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Ratu Kadavulevu School defeated Assemblies of God in their quarterfinal and successfully defended their Bati Challenge title with a commanding 36–8 victory.

Article continues after advertisement

The semifinals will be held at the same venue next weekend.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.