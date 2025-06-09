Marist 7s gets off to a great start

The 50th edition of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s got off to an exciting start today at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fans turned out in strong numbers to support their respective teams, with matches kicking off as early as 8am.

One of the standout results from day one saw the Lilian Amazons secure a dominant 29–0 victory over Tagimoucia Ranadi in the women’s competition.

In the men’s draw, the Seahawks delivered one of the biggest upsets of the day, edging out visiting side Dartmouth 12–10 this afternoon.

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Meanwhile, the women’s quarter-finals are currently underway, while the under-21 quarter-finals are scheduled to begin at 6:12pm.

The men’s quarter-finals, along with the women’s semi-finals, under-21 semi-finals, and other matches, will be played tomorrow.