Fiji Australia join forces ahead of Pre-Cop climate meeting

As Fiji gears up to host the crucial Pre-COP climate meeting, Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Lynda Tabuya, met with Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Peter Roberts, to strengthen collaboration and ensure the event’s success.

Pre-COP is a strategic meeting held ahead of the main global climate summit, providing countries with the opportunity to discuss key issues, resolve challenges early, and lay the groundwork for effective decisions at the COP summit.

Hosting Pre-COP this year places Fiji and the wider Pacific region in the global spotlight. World leaders will witness first-hand the real impacts of climate change in the region, gaining a deeper understanding of the unique challenges Pacific nations face.

During their discussions, Fiji and Australia agreed to work closely on critical areas including logistics, security, accommodation, and coordination with other Pacific nations such as Tuvalu.

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Public communication and awareness were also emphasized, with Minister Tabuya pledging support from the Ministry of Information to ensure accurate messaging and highlight the importance of Pre-COP for both Fiji and the Pacific.

The meeting further underscored ongoing efforts through a regional taskforce, which is helping Pacific countries prepare effectively for the 2026 global climate negotiations.

This partnership demonstrates Fiji and Australia’s shared commitment to climate leadership and to amplifying Pacific voices on the world stage.