Vehicle surge outpaces Fiji’s road capacity

Police warn congestion will worsen as monthly vehicle increases outpace unchanged road capacity.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe highlighted that steady vehicle purchases are overwhelming existing infrastructure.

“So that is one of the challenges on our road, because the road remains the same, but the purchase of vehicles increases every month.”

ACP Vusonilawe noted that if 100 vehicles are bought monthly, over a thousand additional cars join the road annually, intensifying peak-hour pressure.

Article continues after advertisement

While officers continue managing morning and afternoon bottlenecks, the public is urged to adjust travel times to ease congestion.