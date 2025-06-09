Marist 7s to honour rugby greats in historic 50th celebration

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will take a moment to celebrate its rich legacy this weekend, with a special ceremonial cutting event set to honour some of the biggest contributors to the tournament.

Marist 7s Event Director Media James Vunituraga says 61 individuals have been selected for recognition as part of the tournament’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The group includes former players, coaches, administrators, media personalities and even those who have passed on, with efforts underway to ensure their families are part of the occasion.

Around 40 of the selected individuals have already been contacted, while the remaining names will be published on the Marist Rugby Club’s social media platforms, calling on recipients or their next of kin to come forward.

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The ceremony will take place on Saturday afternoon, where honourees will be treated as VIP guests, receiving meals, commemorative scarves and caps, along with special gifts.

Vunituraga says the initiative is a first for both the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s and the Marist Rugby Club, highlighting the importance of recognising those who have helped shape one of Fiji’s most iconic rugby sevens tournaments.

The formal presentations will be held on the final day of the tournament, capping off what is expected to be a memorable golden jubilee celebration.

The Marist 7s will be held at the HFC Stadium, Buckhurst and Bidesi grounds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

You can watch all the action at the HFC Stadium on VITI+ on all three days for $79FJD.

Lilian Amazons and Navy start day one at 8am at the main ground.

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