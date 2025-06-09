Ram Navmi week to highlights faith and unity

[Photo: FILE]

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has announced the nationwide observance of Ram Navmi from March 20 to March 27, 2026.

National Secretary, Pundit Krishneel Krishan Tiwari, says this sacred period holds immense spiritual significance for the Hindu community, as it commemorates the birth of Lord Ram and promotes the values of dharma, unity, and moral living.

He added that throughout the week, various religious, cultural, and community-based programs will be held across Sanatan branches in Fiji. These include Ramayan recitals, satsangs, processions, and youth engagement activities.

Tiwari further stated that, in line with this year’s broader message of building a resilient and responsible society, the Sabha is placing strong emphasis on addressing growing concerns around drug abuse and violence within communities.

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He is urging all branches to incorporate awareness discussions and messages during Ram Navmi programs to educate devotees especially youths on the harmful effects of substance abuse and the importance of peaceful living.

To ensure the safety and well-being of all devotees during this important religious period, the Sabha has formally requested the Fiji Police Force to increase patrols and provide necessary security at major celebration venues across the country.

The Sabha is calling on all devotees and the wider community to participate actively and responsibly in the celebrations, while upholding the true teachings of Lord Ram—peace, discipline, compassion, and respect for all.

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