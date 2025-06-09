Honours shared in six-goal thriller at Ratu Cakobau Park

[Photo: TAILEVU NAITASIRI FC/ FACEBOOK]

Tailevu Naitasiri FC and Lautoka FC played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in their Extra Premier League clash at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Both sides traded goals in a high-energy encounter, with neither able to hold on to their advantage as the match swung from end to end.

Tailevu Naitasiri found the back of the net through Iosefo Verevou, Shanal Lal and Sakuisa Saqiri, showcasing their attacking strength in front of home fans.

Lautoka responded strongly with goals from Zibraaz Sahib, Epeli Leiroti and Rusiate Matarerenga to ensure they walked away with a share of the points.

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The result reflects a closely contested battle, with both teams showing resilience and firepower in an evenly matched contest.

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