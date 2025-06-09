Ravai aware of Red's strong scrum pack

[Photo: FILE]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua veteran Peni Ravai says they will be placing a strong focus on their scrum when they face the Reds tomorrow for their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash.

With the visitors boasting a heavier forward pack, Ravai expects a highly physical contest up front.

He says the side has long been aware of the Reds’ strength in this area and has been working hard to counter it in preparation for the clash.

“It’s mainly the scrum, because they have a good pack, and a good ruck, they got good flankers coming for the ball, so the ruck as well.”

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Ravai also highlighted the personal significance of the match, with former teammates Seru Uru and Ben Volavola set to line up for the opposition.

While they will be rivals on the field, he is looking forward to catching up with them after the match — and hopefully sharing a basin of kava.

The Drua will host the Reds at Churchill Park in Lautoka tomorrow at 3:30pm, with the match broadcast live on FBC Sports.

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