RHD care to become standard in all health facilities

[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

Rheumatic heart disease care will no longer be treated as a separate service in Fiji.

Under the new national policy, services will be fully integrated into the country’s health system.

Rheumatic Heart Disease Technical Advisory Committee Chair Dr Sukafa Matanaicake says this is a major step toward universal health coverage.

Patients will now receive care at any health centre or hospital, as RHD services are embedded into routine care.

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The policy also strengthens early detection – including screening in schools, antenatal clinics, and remote communities through mobile units.

“We are moving beyond the clinic walls. We are integrating ARF and RHD awareness into primary and secondary school curriculums through our partnership with the Ministry of Education.”

Health officials are also targeting improved access to essential medicines, especially benzathine penicillin G, critical for ongoing treatment.

The goal is to ensure at least 80 percent treatment coverage for patients on antibiotic prevention.

Dr Sukafa says this integrated approach will ensure no patient is left behind, regardless of location.

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