Authority flags home fuel risks

Housing Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Isikeli Navuda. [Photo: FILE]

Homeowners risk losing insurance cover if they store too much fuel at home, the Housing Authority warns.

The Authority said its Group Property Insurance policy covers normal household use only. It does not apply where fuel is stored in large amounts.

It said this practice poses serious safety risks. It may also breach national rules flagged by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Consumer Council of Fiji.

Homeowners are warned that claims could be denied. This applies if stored fuel contributes to damage or loss.

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Chief Executive Officer Isikeli Navuda said customer safety was the top priority.

He said excess fuel storage raises risk and may affect claims.

Navuda is urging homeowners to follow safety guidelines to protect their families and homes.

The Authority advises customers to store only what they need. It says they must follow all safety and legal requirements.

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