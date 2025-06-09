FHRADC urges Government to uphold Human Rights obligations

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on the Government to uphold the State’s human rights obligations in all aspects of its foreign policy and diplomatic engagement.

This follows the Government’s decision to establish a resident Israeli embassy in Suva.

The Commission warns that Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza, make it crucial that Fiji’s diplomatic engagement does not legitimize violations of international law.

FHRADC commissioner Alefina Vuki says the duty to prevent genocide is a non-derogable principle of international law.

Article continues after advertisement

“It imposes upon every State the legal responsibility to intervene and prevent the intentional or deliberate destruction of a group of people. No government can ever justify or excuse its failure to carry out this responsibility. States must pursue diplomatic relations that uphold, rather than undermine the duty to prevent genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Vuki says the Government must ensure its ties with Israel respect international law.

“Any strengthening of bilateral relations must be carefully balanced against Fiji’s responsibilities as a member of the international community, ensuring that diplomatic engagement remains grounded in international law.”

She adds diplomatic engagements must protect the safety of civilian populations and vulnerable groups in conflict and war.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.