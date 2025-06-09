Suva Futsal Crowned 2026 Extra Zonal Champions

Suva Futsal Club has once again stamped its authority on the southern futsal scene, clinching the Extra Zonal Futsal Championship 2026 title emphatically at the Fiji FA Futsal Court in Suva.

The capital side went through the competition unbeaten, recording five wins and one draw to finish on top with 16 points.

Their campaign was highlighted by dominant performances, including an 11–0 win over Northland Tailevu, a 14–0 victory against Navua, a 4–2 win over Nasinu, and a 4–1 triumph against Tailevu Naitasiri last night in the decider.

Suva’s only blemish came in a 1-1 draw with Lami Futsal, who finished runners-up on 14 points.

Article continues after advertisement

Lami also impressed defensively, conceding just three goals across the tournament.

Rewa Futsal secured third place with 11 points after a solid showing, while Tailevu Naitasiri finished fourth with 10 points.

Meanwhile, in other zones, Ba claimed the Western Zone title, while Labasa emerged champions in the Northern Zone, underlining the growing strength of futsal competitions across the country.