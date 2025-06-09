Trump tells Israel not to repeat strikes on Iranian energy as crisis deepens

[Source: Reuters]

President Donald Trump told Israel not to repeat its attacks on Iranian natural gas infrastructure as tit-for-tat strikes on energy plants sent prices spiraling, ​sharply escalating the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The conflict has killed thousands of people, spread to neighbouring nations and hit the global economy since the United States and Israel launched strikes ‌on February 28, after talks about Tehran’s nuclear program failed to yield a deal.

Trump’s comment came as energy prices jumped on Thursday after Iran responded to an Israeli attack on a major gas field by hitting Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, which processes around a fifth of the world’s liquefied natural gas, causing damage that will take years to repair.

Saudi Arabia’s main port on the Red Sea, where it has been able to divert some exports to avoid Iran’s closure of the Gulf’s exit point, the Strait ​of Hormuz, was also attacked.

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The strikes underscored Iran’s continued ability to exact a heavy price for the U.S.-Israeli campaign, and the limits of air defences in protecting the Gulf’s most valuable and strategic energy assets.

Trump, politically ​vulnerable to rising fuel prices among his core voters ahead of November’s midterm elections, has lashed out at allies who have responded cautiously to his demands that ⁠they help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for around a fifth of the world’s oil.

But he said he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to repeat the attack on energy infrastructure.

“I ​told him, ‘Don’t do that’, and he won’t do that,” he told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday.

A U.S. official and three other people familiar with the planning told Reuters that Trump was considering sending thousands more U.S. troops ​to the Middle East.

But on Thursday, Trump said he had no plans to deploy ground forces.

“I’m not putting troops anywhere,” he said.

Netanyahu later on Thursday said that Israel acted alone in the bombing of Iran’s South Pars gas field and confirmed that Trump asked Israel to hold off on such attacks.

Iran is being “decimated” and no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium or make ballistic missiles after 20 days of U.S.-Israeli air attacks, but a revolution in the country would not come from the ​air and would require a “ground component,” he said, without elaborating.

As the Israeli leader spoke, Iran launched a new wave of missiles toward his country, according to Israel’s military and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israel’s military said ​late on Thursday that the Air Force had carried out over 130 strikes on targets in western and central Iran over the past day, including ballistic missile launchers, drones and air defense systems.

Separately, authorities in the United Arab Emirates ‌said they had ⁠dismantled a “terrorist network” funded and operated by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran.

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