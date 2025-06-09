CWM East wing temporarily closed

The East Wing Lift of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital is currently out of service due to a mechanical fault.

According to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, all contingency plans are in place to ensure the safety of admitted patients including those in the Intensive Care Unit and upper floor wards.

Members of the public may experience service disruptions as technical assessments and repairs are currently underway.

Critical care services have been reorganized to manage patient flow and maintain continuity of care.

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