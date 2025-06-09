Golden jubilee Marist 7s boosted by major sponsorship support

[Source: Vodafone Fiji/Facebook]

Vodafone Fiji has reaffirmed its strong support for local rugby, announcing its partnership for the historic 50th edition of the Fiji Bitter Marist Sevens.

Speaking at the official announcement, Sponsorship Manager Adriu Vakarau highlighted the significance of the milestone tournament, describing it as a special moment not only for the organisers but also for sponsors who have supported its growth over the years.

Vodafone will come on board as the telecommunications partner for the three-day tournament, continuing its involvement in one of Fiji’s most iconic grassroots rugby events.

Vakarau acknowledged the contribution of the Marist Rugby Club, past and present officials, and the many local and overseas teams that have helped elevate the tournament to its current level.

Article continues after advertisement

He said the growth of the Marist 7s, including the inclusion of international teams and sides from rural areas, reflects the tournament’s importance in developing rugby across Fiji and the Pacific.

As part of the sponsorship, Vodafone will roll out a range of fan engagement promotions during the tournament, including daily prize giveaways.

Fans attending the event will go into draws to win recharge cards and 4G mobile phones, adding to the excitement both on and off the field.

There will also be exclusive deals available at the venue, with Vodafone customers able to access special recharge bonuses and discounted devices throughout the competition.

Vakarau says the company is proud to be part of the tournament’s golden jubilee celebrations and is looking forward to an exciting three days of rugby and fan engagement.

The Marist 7s starts on Thursday and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.