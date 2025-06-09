Shortage of nutritionists puts public health at risk

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A growing shortage of qualified nutritionists is raising serious concerns about public access to proper dietary guidance and long-term health outcomes.

Acting National Food and Nutrition Centre Manager Kriti Prasad says the limited number of trained professionals is making it increasingly difficult for communities to receive the support they need to make informed nutrition choices.

She adds the situation is further strained by the high turnover of health workers, with many leaving the service or migrating overseas.

“So turnover of staff, having these trainings done over and over again, and also the practice. So sometimes when we have our health workers leaving the center, there’s a void created. So when someone new comes in, we have to do the trainings and it becomes a cost for our own Ministry to train over and over.”

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Health experts warn that without adequate access to nutrition guidance, communities may be more vulnerable to diet-related illnesses, placing additional pressure on the healthcare system.

Prasad says more young people need to pursue careers in nutrition to help address the shortage and support sustainable health services.

Penjani Kamudoni of UNICEF Pacific says they are working with the Health Ministry to create a toolkit to help community workers promote better nutrition.

“So once that is fully realized, it will go a long way in ensuring that even in places where dieticians cannot be available, but community health workers are there, the community would get the information and the support that they need.”

Experts are encouraging students to study nutrition, as rising diet-related health issues make it important to invest in nutrition education and build a stronger workforce to improve public health.

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