Two Corrections nurses suspended

The Fijian Corrections Service has suspended two nurses with immediate effect for allegedly colluding with inmates.
The nurses have been suspended on half pay, pending the outcome of a Board of Inquiry that will be convened to determine factual information surrounding the allegations in line with FCS internal disciplinary process.
The FCS says it maintains a strong stand against corruption and is committed to erasing “undue familiarity” amongst the officers to enhance its accountability framework.
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