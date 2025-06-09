Women urged to prioritise health amid diabetes struggles

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

A woman living with Type 1 diabetes for two decades is urging others not to let the condition define their lives, as she shares a powerful story of resilience, discipline and hope.

Shivanjani Iyar says she was diagnosed in high school nearly 20 years ago and initially feared the worst.

She says when she first heard the word diabetes, she thought it would end her life—but she refused to give up.

Today, Iyar is a mother, a professional with a master’s degree, and someone who has learned to take control of her condition rather than be controlled by it.

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She describes her pregnancy as one of the most challenging periods of her life, as managing her health became critical not just for herself, but for her child.

Iyar says that experience shaped her mindset, reinforcing the importance of making health a priority.

She stresses that living with diabetes requires discipline, consistency and a positive outlook, adding that people must take responsibility for their health through regular check-ups and lifestyle changes.

Iyar is also calling on women in particular to stop neglecting their own wellbeing while caring for others.

She says women often put family first at the expense of their health, but warns that if a woman’s health suffers, the entire family is affected.

Her message is clear—take time to rest, prioritise your wellbeing and take action instead of making excuses.

Meanwhile, Health Promotion volunteer Amelia Kuini is also sharing her journey of change after joining Diabetes Fiji.

Kuini says in just four months, she has reduced her weight from 99 kilograms to 95 kilograms—a milestone she says reflects commitment and discipline.

She says working in communities to raise awareness about diabetes also forced her to reflect on her own health.

With guidance from fellow volunteers, including dieticians, Kuini has made changes to her diet and lifestyle and is now working towards her goal of reaching 80 kilograms.

She says the journey is ongoing, but remains committed to improving her health while continuing to help others.

Both women are now using their experiences to send a strong message—take control, stay disciplined, and never give up in the fight against diabetes.

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