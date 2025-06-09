Auvray praises Bula grit after breakthrough win

[Photo: FILE]

Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray has hailed his side’s resilience and work ethic following a hard-fought performance, as the team continues to build momentum in the OFC Pro League.

The Fijian side has struggled to convert chances in recent matches, but showed determination and composure to finally get the result, with a strong team display backed by key moments at both ends of the field.

Auvray admitted the performance may not have been their most polished, but highlighted the effort and belief shown by his players.

“We’ve been trying for so long to finalise our chances, so it was definitely not our prettiest game, but again the work ethic of the players, the never giving up on anything was rewarded tonight and I’m very happy.”

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He also credited his goalkeeper for playing a crucial role in the result.

“Obviously, the goalkeeper helped us a lot tonight. He made some saves.”

The Bula FC coach says the performance reflects the hard work being put in behind the scenes.

“It’s a good all-round performance from the team. We’ve struggled with results previously, but we’ve been working hard in training, and it shows on the pitch across the whole squad.”

The result signals a positive step forward for Bula FC as they continue their campaign with renewed confidence.

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