Body found near Navuso identified by family

The man whose body was found floating near Navuso yesterday has been identified by his relatives.

He was last seen on Friday night at the old Rewa Bridge, and a missing person report was lodged after he failed to return home.

Search efforts involving the Police Mobile Force and Water Police had been ongoing but were unsuccessful until the discovery yesterday.

The body has been taken to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital mortuary.

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A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

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