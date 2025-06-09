Minister moves to break gender barriers within RFMF

[Photo: Ministry of Women FB Page]

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran has initiated efforts to address gender barriers within the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, specifically in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

Following International Women’s Day, Minister Kiran held a dialogue with senior female officers to identify challenges in military service, including career progression, workplace culture, and training access.

The Ministry stated the goal was to understand these barriers to develop policies ensuring the well-being and safety of women in the RFMF.

“The session provided a safe and open space for women officers to share their experiences, achievements, and challenges in military service. Women from different ranks participated, making it a rare and inclusive opportunity for honest discussions.”

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Findings from the dialogue will now inform policies to strengthen support systems and improve opportunities for women in the military.