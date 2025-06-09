Fiji reaffirms strong ties with China

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji’s strong partnership with the People’s Republic of China following a high-level meeting with China’s Special Envoy to the Pacific Island Countries, Qian Bo.

Rabuka emphasized the depth and stability of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Fiji acknowledged China’s longstanding support, noting that its contributions have played a key role in advancing national development priorities and strengthening people-to-people ties.

Both sides highlighted that their partnership is grounded in mutual respect, recognition of sovereignty, and shared goals for peace, development, and prosperity.

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Rabuka stated that Fiji–China relations align with the country’s Foreign Policy White Paper 2024, which prioritizes sovereignty, non-interference, and constructive international engagement.

Development cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, with the Prime Minister expressing appreciation for China’s assistance, particularly in poverty alleviation efforts.

Ongoing projects funded under a USD $4 million Chinese grant including infrastructure development, agricultural initiatives, and community-based programs in Vanua Levu and other regions were also reviewed.

At the multilateral level, Fiji acknowledged China’s global initiatives supporting development, security, and international cooperation, reaffirming its commitment to working collaboratively within the United Nations and other global platforms.

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