$8.5m Nabare project to transform informal settlement

[Photo: MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

A major $8.57 million housing project is set to transform Nabare Settlement in Saweni, Lautoka, into a planned and resilient community.

While officiating at the groundbreaking, Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says the project marks a new beginning, bringing hope, dignity and opportunity to families in the area.

The development will deliver 114 residential lots, benefiting more than 150 households currently living in informal conditions.

Nalumisa says the project reflects the Government’s commitment to upgrading informal settlements and ensuring safer, more secure housing for Fijians.

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The initiative includes proper roads, drainage, water and sanitation services to support long-term community development.

He also acknowledged the Mataqali Matarisiga for making the land available, calling the partnership key to improving living conditions.

Nalumisa is urging residents, contractors and stakeholders to work together to ensure the project is delivered successfully.

He says the development is part of a broader national effort to create inclusive, safe and sustainable communities across Fiji.

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