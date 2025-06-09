National policy to tackle rising RHD cases

[Photo: SAINIMILI MAGIMAGI]

The Ministry of Health today launched the National Acute Rheumatic Heart Disease Policy, aimed at strengthening care, support, and monitoring of the disease in the country.

The policy is expected to ensure a holistic approach to addressing the growing number of diagnoses nationwide.

Latest data shows that more than 5,000 Fijians are living with HIV, with 30 percent being iTaukei.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa says the policy will involve collaboration with the Ministry of Education, including its integration into the school curriculum.

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He adds that outpatient care will prioritise RHD diagnosis, while monitoring will also be extended to relatives of diagnosed patients.

Ravunawa says capacity building for healthcare workers will be strengthened, alongside improvements in medical equipment and outreach services across the country.

He is urging partners and relevant organisations to support efforts in addressing the growing number of RHD cases through the effective implementation of the new policy.

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