Ministry to sue over malicious claims against Vasu

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has moved to take legal action over what it describes as “false, malicious and defamatory” claims made against its line Minister Ifereimi Vasu.

In a statement, the Ministry denied allegations made by its Permanent Secretary, Jone Navakamocea, against the Minister and the institution, confirming the matter has now been formally referred to legal counsel.

The Ministry says instructions have been issued to pursue “all possible legal avenues” and initiate proceedings as soon as practicable to protect the integrity of the Office of the Minister and uphold good governance.

The Ministry further warns that legal action will not be limited to the source of the claims.

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“These legal proceedings will also extend to any individual or party who shares, republishes, or adds to false and defamatory claims.”

The Ministry stresses that it will not tolerate what it calls baseless attacks, misinformation, or reckless public commentary aimed at undermining public institutions.

According to the Ministry, the allegations are not only untrue but risk damaging public trust in government and confidence in public Office, adding that anyone making such claims must be prepared to substantiate them through the proper legal channels.

Meanwhile, issues relating to Navakamocea’s conduct, performance and employment within the civil service have also been referred to the Public Service Commission.

The Ministry says these matters will now be addressed in line with established disciplinary processes and relevant laws.

The Ministry reiterates that it remains open to constructive feedback and responsible dialogue that supports improved service delivery to the iTaukei people, adding that misinformation and unfounded allegations will be taken seriously due to their potential impact on public trust.

The Ministry further reaffirms that it remains focused on delivering its mandate and advancing key reforms, despite the ongoing developments.

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