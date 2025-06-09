AI and misinformation pressure climate journalists

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence and the growing spread of misinformation are putting new pressure on journalists reporting on climate change.

This was highlighted during the Terra Asia Environmental Journalism Training, where trainer Robert Bourgoing warned that even media professionals are struggling to keep pace with the speed of AI developments.

Bourgoing says the challenges are significant, with climate reporting and misinformation among the biggest global issues facing journalists today.

The Terra Asia Program aims to strengthen accurate, fact-based reporting while equipping journalists to counter false information, particularly on climate-related stories.

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Regional Coordinator Tatine Faylona says the training also promotes accessible tools, including free and open-source platforms that journalists can easily adopt and share.

FBC News and Sports General Manager Felix Chaudhary acknowledged the impact of the initiative, saying the training is already producing results within local media.

He thanked the organisers, noting that the programme is helping build stronger, more informed journalism in Fiji.

The Fiji Broadcasting Corporation is part of the Terra Asia Program, with four journalists selected to take part in the initiative aimed at strengthening climate reporting and tackling misinformation.

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