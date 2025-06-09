Strong start for Naweni at Savusavu zone meet

Nine schools are competing at the Savusavu Secondary Schools Athletics Zone Competition at Ganilau Park, Savusavu.

On day one, Naweni Secondary School stood out with a strong team of 28 athletes in the sub-junior and junior categories, delivering impressive performances across events.

Principal Ulaiasi Ravulo says participating in the zone meet for the first time gives students a valuable opportunity to excel beyond the classroom.

“Our athletes have performed exceptionally well, and this experience is a major boost for their confidence and growth.”

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Savusavu Zone Meet Manager Lasenia Vakacegu says the competition has introduced key upgrades this year to lift standards for northern athletes.

These include team briefings a day before the games and medal presentations modeled on the Fiji Finals, preparing students for national-level competition.

Schools participating come from across Cakaudrove including Napuka, Rabi Island, Saqani, and Wailevu West in Cakaudrove.

All finals are scheduled for tomorrow.