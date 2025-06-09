Fiji-Australia business mission sees potential partnership with BDO Australia

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The Fiji-Australia Business Mission organised by the government’s investment arm Investment Fiji that’s currently underway in Australia, could be looking at a potential investment from Binder Dijker Otte South Australia, a professional services firm that provides audit, tax and advisory services.

In a statement, Investment Fiji stated that the meeting they had with the BDO focused on expanding bilateral trade and investment opportunities with plans to explore how Fiji and South Australia can deepen economic cooperation, particularly in high-growth and strategic sectors.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister for Finance, Commerce & Business Development, Esrom Immanuel, reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to strengthening engagement with Australian businesses especially the BDO.

He highlighted that Fiji is actively seeking partnerships in energy technology, food processing, manufacturing, defence, and real estate development.

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The discussion also included a comparative overview of both economies, identifying strong alignment between Fiji’s development priorities and South Australia’s capabilities.

BDO Chief Economist, Anders Magnusson, noted that the introduction of direct flights between Adelaide and Fiji is expected to significantly boost connectivity and open new avenues for trade, tourism, and investment across the Pacific region.

The meeting further reported opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy and business process outsourcing (BPO), sectors where South Australia and Fiji respectively demonstrate growing strengths and discussions include the potential to build more resilient supply chains through knowledge-sharing and joint initiatives.

BDO, a leading global professional services network with a presence in 166 countries, provided insights into investment trends and opportunities across South Austra