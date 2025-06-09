Supreme Court rules on 2008 fatal bus fire

[Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

The Supreme Court of Fiji has delivered its judgment in a long-running case stemming from a tragic 2008 bus fire that claimed 12 lives and injured dozens.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo confirmed the court has partially allowed an appeal involving Raiwaqa Buses Limited and its insurer, New India Assurance Company Limited.

The case follows an incident on August 28, 2008, when a bus traveling from Suva to Sigatoka caught fire while transporting mourners to a funeral.

Two survivors—Sakiusa Soli and his grandfather—successfully sued the bus driver and Raiwaqa Buses for negligence, citing poor driving and inadequate maintenance.

Article continues after advertisement

In 2020, the High Court awarded general damages of $75,000 to Soli and $50,000 to his grandfather. However, the bus company’s attempt to have its insurer cover the full liability was initially rejected.

The appeal focused on whether New India Assurance was required to indemnify Raiwaqa Buses and if the awarded costs were appropriate.

The Supreme Court ruled that the insurer must pay $40,000 to each claimant under the compulsory third-party policy, following a concession made during the appeal.

However, the court upheld the insurer’s refusal to cover additional amounts under the comprehensive policy, finding the bus was operating in an unsafe condition at the time of the fire.

Evidence showed the fire was caused by an electrical fault and a fuel leak. The court also noted mechanical issues with the brakes and clutch that hindered the driver’s control.

Chief Justice Temo stated these factors proved the bus was not roadworthy, justifying the insurer’s policy exclusions.

While identifying errors in the High Court’s initial reasoning, the Supreme Court determined the outcome on the indemnity issue was correct.

The court also ruled that interest should have been awarded, noting the victims had waited years for compensation. It ordered that payments be made with 6 percent annual interest from the date the claim was filed.

Under the final orders, New India Assurance will pay a portion of the compensation, while Raiwaqa Buses must cover the remaining balance and previously awarded legal costs of $7,500.

The court directed each party to bear its own costs for the appeal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.