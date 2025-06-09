Fire authorities investigate smoke at school

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]
Authorities are investigating what was reported to be smoke detected at Yat Sen Primary School this afternoon, after workers raised concerns while carrying out work on the roof of the classroom.
Workers reported noticing the smell of smoke and alerted officials.
The National Fire Authority responded to the scene and conducted an inspection of the affected classroom buildings.
No injuries were reported with authorities yet to confirm the cause of the smoke.
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