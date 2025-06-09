New initiative to strengthen digital skills of women

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, met with the new Deputy Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency Seoyeun Bang, accompanied by Hankyulsam Cho.

The meeting focused on collaboration for the upcoming Digital Literacy Program for Fijian Women, an initiative supported by KOICA to strengthen digital skills and enhance women’s socio-economic participation in Fiji.

The program aligns with the Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan 2025–2030 and will prioritize improving digital literacy, supporting entrepreneurship, and building institutional capacity.

The program aims to reach women across the Central and Western Divisions, including those in rural and maritime communities and informal settlements.

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Kiran acknowledged KOICA’s continued support, emphasizing that digital literacy is crucial for enabling women to participate meaningfully in today’s digital economy.

The Ministry will work closely with KOICA through the Department of Women to implement the project, giving priority to women already receiving assistance through the Ministry and members of registered women’s groups.

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