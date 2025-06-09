RFMF marks the conclusion of exercise Guadalcanal

Hundreds lined the streets of Labasa today as the Republic of Fiji Military Forces marched through the town, marking the successful conclusion of Exercise Guadalcanal in Vanua Levu.

The parade was more than a military display – it reflected the RFMF’s dual role in national security and its close ties with communities across Fiji.

A total of 171 officers, deployed to training locations in Macuata and Bua, completed the exercise, which focused on strengthening operational readiness and coordination on the ground.

Residents turned out in numbers, with families and children gathering along the streets to witness the march and get a closer look at troops, military trucks used for combat and troop transport, which were part of the display.

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The march began at the Labasa Y-Corner and concluded at Katonivere House, home to the Labasa Court, drawing applause and interest from onlookers throughout the route.

Beyond the drills and discipline, today’s event highlighted the RFMF’s presence not just as a defence force, but as a familiar and reassuring part of community life in the North.

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