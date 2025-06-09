Minister confirms grants open to all faiths

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs has clarified that all faith-based organisations are eligible to apply for grants, not just selected religious groups.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh issued the clarification following concerns over funding provided to church groups in Labasa, including those operating within village and community settings.

He says the grants are open to all religious groups, provided they meet the required criteria and demonstrate community benefit.

“The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs takes care of everyone in the community, regardless of whether it is Catholic, Sikh, Muslim and so forth. What we’re actually doing is opening applications not on a personal basis, but for the benefit of the wider community. If an organisation qualifies, it goes through a vetting process by ministry staff.”

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Singh adds that the process is transparent and independent, with no ministerial influence over funding decisions.

“We have been distributing these grants for the past two years, ensuring that allocated funds are properly disbursed through established processes, and not influenced by external factors such as elections.”

The grants are drawn from the Ministry’s $2 million budget for the current financial year. A total of 195 recipients from areas including Seaqaqa, Dreketi, Savusavu, Labasa and Nadogo travelled to Labasa to receive their approved funding.

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