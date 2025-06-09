Eid prayers draw hundreds in Suva amid reflection and unity

Chairman of the Suva Muslim League, Mohammed Taabish Akbar. [Photo: RIYA MALA]

More than 700 Muslims gathered at the Toorak Jame Masjid in Suva this morning for Eid prayers, marking a day of both celebration and reflection.

Chairman of the Suva Muslim League, Mohammed Taabish Akbar, says the mosque held one of the earlier sessions at 7:30 am, drawing around 700 to 800 worshippers.

He highlighted that while Eid is a time of joy, recent global events and personal losses have made this occasion more sombre.

Akbar emphasised that prayers are offered not only for Muslims but for everyone affected by suffering and loss, including members of the local community who passed away over the past year.

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“ Eid is a time of celebration, although recently, with everything going on around the world and everything else, it’s been a sad occasion as well, but we pray for everyone who is suffering, and when we say everyone, we don’t mean Muslims; we mean everyone.”

Reflecting on his childhood, Akbar recalled one Eid when the crowd at the mosque was so large that prayers spilt onto the street, and police had to stop traffic to allow worshippers to pray safely.

He fondly remembered walking through Suva with family and cousins, visiting relatives, and sharing small gifts, a tradition that made Eid a time of connection and joy.

This year’s gathering at Torrak Jame Masjid highlights the enduring spirit of community, remembrance, and togetherness that defines Eid in Suva.

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