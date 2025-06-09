Resilience in the face of struggle – the daily lives of street vendors

[Photo: RIYA BHAGWAN]

The Nadi-Lautoka corridor is busy, bustling with cars, buses, and commuters rushing through their day. But for some, these streets are not just thoroughfares – they are a lifeline.

Here, under the hot sun, street vendors work tirelessly, not for leisure or convenience, but to feed their families and survive the rising cost of living.

For 21-year-old Ratu Burotu, selling coconuts on the street has been a part of life since he was a child. Even while in school, he spent weekends and holidays helping his family.

Today, he balances a night shift at a local business with long afternoons on the street alongside three friends, all in the hope of earning enough to keep his family fed.

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Burotu highlighted that his business peaks during long weekends, public holidays, and religious festivals.

Lesikinayau Naqelo faces a similar reality. Selling fresh produce along the same corridor, she earns around $210 a week, enough to sustain her family of six, including her four children.

Every day is a challenge – rising prices, long hours, and the weight of responsibility – but she keeps going, motivated by the love for her children and the need to provide for them.

“I just came here because of the struggle of my family and for my kids. Everything is so expensive now. I came here to help my family.”

For these vendors, every day is a testament to resilience. The long hours and physical demands are part of the routine, but so is the pride in knowing their work puts food on the table and keeps hope alive.

The streets of the Nadi-Lautoka corridor may be busy and noisy, but for Ratu, Lesikinayau, and countless others, they are also places of perseverance, sacrifice, and unwavering love for family.

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