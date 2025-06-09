Smith departs Drua without debut

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has confirmed that Angelo Smith is no longer part of the squad, with both parties agreeing to part ways.

The clarification was made during the Drua’s press conference this morning, with Jackson revealing the decision was based on internal considerations around value.

Jackson says the separation was mutual following those discussions.

“It was a value thing, and we’ve decided to part ways with him.”

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Smith had signed with the Drua this season but did not make a Super Rugby Pacific appearance for the side.

He did, however, feature for the Drua development team in Round One.

The Drua will take on the Blues in Auckland this Saturday.

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