Need for changes in national trials

Athletics Fiji head coach Albert Miller says the current system of staging national trials ahead of international events needs some refinement.

While he is pleased with the progress of athletics in Fiji in recent years, Miller believes there are opportunities to make the trials more competitive and more effective for coaches tasked with selecting teams.

Typically, trials run for an entire day, with athletes often waiting hours between events.

According to Miller, these long gaps can affect performance and, in turn, make the selection process more challenging for him and fellow coaches.

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“We just need to streamline things so we can produce better athletes. That’s why a two-hour twilight trial would be one of the best ways moving forward.”

Next up on Athletics Fiji’s calendar is the Oceania Championship in Australia in May.

ML