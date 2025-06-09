Farmers clash over Kava law

[Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE/ FACEBOOK]

Consultations on the proposed Kava Bill in Kadavu have drawn strong engagement from farmers. Mixed views have emerged on the draft law.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry met Yaqona growers in Daviqele, Tavuki, Niudua and Kavala Village.

Farmers turned out in large numbers. This reflects the crop’s key role in Kadavu’s economy and culture.

Some supported the bill. Others raised concerns and proposed changes. Many want the law to better reflect conditions on the ground.

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Officials described the consultations as constructive. They said the discussions were shaped by farmers’ experience.

Principal Agriculture Officer Titilia Davetanivalu said Kadavu’s farmers are central to the industry.

Davetanivalu states their views are helping shape the bill.

She adds that the aim is to reflect real challenges faced by growers.

The Ministry said all feedback will be reviewed. It will be used to refine the draft before it is tabled.

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