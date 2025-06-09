Singh calls for unity, reflection, and youth awareness

[File Photo]

Charan Jeath Singh has extended his warm greetings to Hindu communities across Fiji and abroad as the auspicious festival of Ram Navami begins.

He noted that Ram Navami marks not only the birth of Lord Rama but also a time for reflection, devotion, unity, and mutual respect.

Over the next eight days, families and communities will gather in homes and temples for prayers, Ramayan recitals, and spiritual observances that strengthen bonds of kinship and faith.

Singh also highlighted that this period offers an opportunity to address social challenges affecting communities.

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He encouraged leaders of religious organisations and Ramayan Mandalis to use these eight days to raise awareness on critical issues such as drug abuse and HIV, which continue to impact youth and families.

He adds that the festival can serve as a platform to educate young people about the consequences of wrong choices while promoting moral teachings and values from sacred scriptures.

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