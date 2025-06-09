ABC workers stage strike over pay and working conditions

[Photo: MEAA / FACEBOOK]

Hundreds of workers at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation have walked off the job in a 24-hour strike—the first industrial action of its kind at the broadcaster in two decades.

The strike, organised by staff and the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA), comes amid ongoing enterprise agreement negotiations, with workers calling for secure employment, fair pay, and improved working conditions.

Union members began the nationwide stoppage at 11am, with significant participation reported in Sydney and across other parts of the country. The action has disrupted several ABC programs, including some broadcasts on ABC Pacific.

Workers say their demands focus on creating more stable jobs rather than short-term contracts, ensuring fair pay through proper band progression, and improving workplace conditions. They argue these changes are essential to maintaining the quality of news and programming expected from the national broadcaster.

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Negotiations between the ABC and its employees remain ongoing.