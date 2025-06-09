Timely support for Marist 7s

Another local company has stepped up to support the growth of rugby in the country, coming on board as one of the sponsors for the 50th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Star Hospitality has joined the reputable tournament as apparel sponsors for the TISI Legends, event directors, and fellow sponsors.

Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram confirms the partnership during a press conference in Suva this afternoon.

He acknowledges Star Hospitality for their continued support, highlighting the important role sponsors play in the development of local rugby.

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“So they will provide the shirts and other apparel for our sponsors, events director, and legends. We’re grateful for their support, and we thank them for their commitment to grassroots rugby.”

Tikaram adds that today’s announcement marks more of a renewal, noting the company has previously partnered with the tournament.

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s kicks off on Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium, Bidesi and Buckhurst Parks.

Overseas viewers can watch the three days of action at the main ground on VITI+ for $79FJD

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