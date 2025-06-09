Stage set for round 6 clash between Drua and Reds

[Photo: FILE]

The stage is set for today’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round four clash as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hosts the Queensland Reds at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Both sides have much on the line today, with the Drua chasing their first ever three-peat at home, and the Reds looking to break their losing streak in Fiji.

And with both teams coming off huge wins last weekend, their matchup today will certainly be one for the books.

Head coach Glen Jackson says their focus is not only on winning here at home, but also to improve their standings on the points table.

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“We’re still where we were after two games, and we want to improve on that. We’re not just coming here to win, but get some points and move up the scoreboard. So we look forward to playing the Reds in Lautoka.”

The Drua will host the Reds at 3.35pm, and it will air Live on FBC Sports on the Walesi set-top box.

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