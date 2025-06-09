Jackson rues missed chances in Drua loss

[File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says missed opportunities and poor execution cost his side in their 21–6 loss to the Reds in Lautoka.

Despite creating several scoring chances, the Drua were unable to cross the try line, leaving points on the field in front of their home crowd.

Jackson says the inability to convert those opportunities ultimately proved decisive.

“We didn’t score any tries, so that’s pretty much it. We had probably four opportunities in the first half, including one right on half-time.”

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He adds that there was still belief within the team at the break despite trailing.

“At half-time there was no panic. I thought we could come back, but unfortunately we just didn’t play like we have been.”

Jackson also pointed to possible fatigue and handling errors as contributing factors.

“We just didn’t hang on to the ball. I’m not sure if it’s fatigue, but we created enough opportunities to win the game.”

The coach admits the result was especially disappointing given the strong home support in Lautoka.

“To walk away in front of our home fans without scoring a try is obviously a disappointment for us.”

The Drua will now look to regroup ahead of their next fixture against the Blues.

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