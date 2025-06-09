FICA strengthens role in national development

The Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants is continuing to strengthen its influence both locally and internationally, as it positions the accounting profession to respond to a rapidly changing global environment.

While speaking at the launch of the 2026 Annual Congress, FICA President Sharvek Naidu explained that in recent years, the institute has expanded its role beyond traditional professional regulation to becoming a key stakeholder in national economic discussions, policy development and private sector engagement.

Naidu said FICA has been actively collaborating with government agencies, including the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, contributing to national budget consultations and tax policy dialogue, noting that the growing involvement reflects the Institute’s increasing recognition as a trusted voice in shaping Fiji’s economic direction.

He said at the international level, FICA continues to align its standards and practices with global benchmarks through its membership with the International Federation of Accountants which ensures that Fiji’s accounting profession remains consistent with international standards in auditing, ethics, and financial reporting.

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FICA President Naidu also said that the firm has also strengthened its regional presence through participation in global standard-setting platforms, further enhancing Fiji’s visibility in the international accounting community.

He said a key focus area for FICA has been capacity building and professional development.

Through ongoing training programs, workshops, and partnerships with academic institutions, the Institute is working to equip accountants with the skills needed to navigate emerging challenges such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and sustainability reporting which is supported by FICA’s current strategic plan and places emphasis on governance, innovation, and strengthening the profession’s long-term resilience.

At the same time, the Institute is expanding its outreach to encourage greater participation across the profession, including support for students, young professionals, and underrepresented groups, helping to build a stronger and more inclusive pipeline of future accountants.

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