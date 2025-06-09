Fundora and Thurman set for blockbuster title fight on VITI+

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji boxing fans will have the opportunity to watch a major world title bout live this weekend, with the WBC super welterweight championship fight between Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman set to stream on VITI+.

The pay-per-view event will be available locally for $19 FJD, bringing a high-profile international boxing card directly to the homes of Fijians.

The fight will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where reigning champion Fundora will defend his WBC title against former unified world champion Thurman.

Fundora, nicknamed “The Towering Inferno,” stands over 6 feet 5 inches tall, making him the tallest champion in the history of the 154-pound division. He is known for his aggressive, pressure-based fighting style.

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Thurman, a former world champion, brings experience and knockout power into the contest as he looks to re-establish himself among the division’s elite.

The bout has attracted global attention due to the contrast in styles, with Fundora’s size and relentless pressure set to challenge Thurman’s movement and striking ability.

Originally scheduled for 2025, the fight was postponed due to a hand injury Fundora sustained during training, adding further anticipation to the matchup.

Internationally, the event headlines a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view card, typically priced at over $70USD, making the Viti+ offering a more accessible option for local fans. This forms part of FBC’s efforts to deliver premium international sporting content to local audiences through its digital platform.

The Fundora vs Thurman fight will stream live on VITI+ this Sunday, with coverage beginning from 12pm Fiji time.