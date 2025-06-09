Jackson reshuffles Drua backline for Blues clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have made key changes to their backline ahead of their Round Seven clash against the Blues in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match, which will be played for the Joeli Vidiri Memorial Trophy, honours the legacy of the late Joeli Vidiri, who represented the Flying Fijians, Blues and All Blacks during his career.

Head coach Glen Jackson has handed flyhalf duties to Kemu Valetini, who will also take over goal-kicking responsibilities, while Iosefo Namoce earns his first start at inside centre and Epeli Momo lines up on the right wing.

Jackson has also included experienced hooker Mesulame Dolokoto in the matchday 23, marking his return from injury for his first appearance of the season.

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Up front, Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama and Mesake Doge form the front row, while Mesake Vocevoce partners Isoa Nasilasila in the second row.

The loose forward trio sees Etonia Waqa at blindside flanker, Kitione Salawa at openside and Elia Canakaivata retaining the number eight jersey following his standout performance last week.

In the halves, captain Frank Lomani will link up with Valetini, while Ponipate Loganimasi starts on the left wing with Momo on the right.

Namoce pairs with Tuidraki Samusamuvodre in midfield, while Ilaisa Droasese slots in at fullback.

The bench features a blend of experience and impact, with Dolokoto joined by Emosi Tuqiri, Peni Ravai, Joseva Tamani and Isoa Tuwai among the forwards, while Issak Fines-Leleiwasa and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula provide cover in the backs, with Virimi Vakatawa rounding out the squad.

The Drua will be aiming to deliver a strong performance as they take on the Blues in a special fixture honouring one of Fiji’s rugby greats.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

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