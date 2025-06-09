Naceva Blues eager to compete at Marist 7s

[Source: File]

Despite having only a limited number of rugby balls and cones, the Naceva Blues are eager to showcase their talent on one of the biggest local stages as they prepare to compete in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s this week.

Head coach Epeneri Takausa says the team has been preparing for the tournament over the past few months and is excited for the opportunity to test themselves against some of the best sides in the country.

For the Beqa-based team, gaining composure and experience are all they’re looking to achieve at this Marist 7s.

“This team was put together last year, just after establishing the Beqa Rugby Union, and we’re just focused on getting the boys the experience of playing at such a huge tournament.”

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Despite the many challenges they’ve faced in preparing for this tournament, their love for the sport is what carries them through.

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will start on Thursday and conclude on Saturday.

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