Athletes embrace training camp

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Members of the national taekwondo team have been fully embracing everything they have learned so far at the World Taekwondo Olympic Solidarity Camp in Australia.

The team has spent the past five days training alongside athletes from other Oceania nations, gaining valuable experience and exposure.

The national squad includes Aanvi Kumar, Aarush Kumar, Bhavish Nand, Immanuel Krishna, and Vivaan Singh, under the guidance of coach Neelu Chand.

The nine-day training camp, aimed at preparing athletes from Pacific Island countries for the 2026 Oceania Taekwondo Games, is being held in Sydney.

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The camp will conclude next Thursday.

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