Fiji pushes for better recycling nationwide

Despite persistent gaps in infrastructure, Fiji is making progress in waste management.

In 2025, the Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited diverted 4,436 tonnes of recyclables from landfills and waterways.

However, founder Amitesh Deo warns that a significant amount of waste still goes uncollected due to systemic limitations.

A new integrated collection system is being proposed, which focuses on collecting all types of recyclables instead of targeting specific items.

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“What we need, what our solution model is right now looking at, is an integrated collection system. So we don’t target one brand or one particular type of recyclable, we collect as many recyclables as possible. That is the solution model we are proposing and that is what we are asking academics to validate and test that model. And that should be the roadmap.”

Fiji’s recycling program is facing significant challenges that are limiting its progress. One of the main issues is the lack of an efficient transportation and collection system.

Deo says, currently, recyclables are often collected selectively, leaving many items behind and reducing the overall effectiveness of the program.

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is stressing the need to significantly improve recycling nationwide.

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