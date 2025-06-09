Ministry clarifies remarks on flexible working hours

The Ministry of Civil Service says comments about an “11 am start time” for civil servants have been misunderstood.

In a statement, the Ministry clarified that the time mentioned during the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence was only an example to show how flexible working arrangements could work in practice.

It says the example should not be taken as a standard or official reporting time.

The clarification follows earlier remarks by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who confirmed that a Flexi Working Hour Framework has been developed.

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According to the Ministry, the framework allows individual ministries to set flexible schedules while ensuring public services and productivity are maintained.

The initiative is also expected to help civil servants manage challenges such as traffic, childcare, and overall well-being.

The policy is currently being piloted, with formal guidelines to be issued once the framework is finalised.

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